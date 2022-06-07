Nora Scheinkestel Purchases 2,560 Shares of Origin Energy Limited (ASX:ORG) Stock

Origin Energy Limited (ASX:ORG – Get Rating) insider Nora Scheinkestel purchased 2,560 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of A$5.77 ($4.15) per share, for a total transaction of A$14,771.20 ($10,626.76).

On Tuesday, May 3rd, Nora Scheinkestel purchased 14,350 shares of Origin Energy stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of A$6.90 ($4.96) per share, for a total transaction of A$99,015.00 ($71,233.81).

On Monday, March 14th, Nora Scheinkestel purchased 16,455 shares of Origin Energy stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of A$5.95 ($4.28) per share, for a total transaction of A$97,907.25 ($70,436.87).

The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.66.

Origin Energy Limited, an integrated energy company, engages in the exploration and production of natural gas, electricity generation, wholesale and retail sale of electricity and gas, and sale of liquefied natural gas in Australia and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Energy Markets and Integrated Gas.

