Nordea Bank Abp (OTCMKTS:NRDBY) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Nordea Bank Abp (OTCMKTS:NRDBY – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the ten ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $67.25.

Several research firms have weighed in on NRDBY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Nordea Bank Abp from SEK 130 to SEK 115 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Nordea Bank Abp from €11.40 ($12.26) to €11.50 ($12.37) in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Nordea Bank Abp from €9.50 ($10.22) to €9.60 ($10.32) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 29th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Nordea Bank Abp from €10.40 ($11.18) to €11.20 ($12.04) in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Berenberg Bank upped their price objective on shares of Nordea Bank Abp from SEK 120 to SEK 125 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd.

OTCMKTS:NRDBY opened at $10.02 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.46, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.44, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.05. The company’s 50-day moving average is $10.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.12. Nordea Bank Abp has a 1-year low of $9.01 and a 1-year high of $13.29.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 11th. Investors of record on Monday, March 28th were paid a dividend of $0.488 per share. This represents a yield of 9.1%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 25th. Nordea Bank Abp’s payout ratio is currently 48.96%.

About Nordea Bank Abp

Nordea Bank Abp offers banking products and services in Sweden, Finland, Norway, Denmark, and internationally. It operates through Personal Banking, Business Banking, Large Corporates and Institutions, and Asset and Wealth Management segments. The Personal Banking segment provides various financial services to household customers through internet and mobile banking, over the phone, online meetings, and branch offices.

