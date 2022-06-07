Nordex SE (OTCMKTS:NRDXF) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Nordex SE (OTCMKTS:NRDXF – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the seven ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $16.17.

NRDXF has been the subject of several recent research reports. Oddo Bhf lowered shares of Nordex from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a €13.00 ($13.98) price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Cheuvreux downgraded shares of Nordex from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Finally, Citigroup cut shares of Nordex from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from €18.00 ($19.35) to €19.50 ($20.97) in a research note on Friday, March 11th.

Shares of Nordex stock opened at $11.85 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $14.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.71. Nordex has a fifty-two week low of $10.99 and a fifty-two week high of $25.08.

Nordex SE, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and distributes multi-megawatt onshore wind turbines worldwide. It operates through Projects and Services segments. The company provides project development services, as well as acquires rights and creates the infrastructure required to construct wind power systems at suitable locations.

