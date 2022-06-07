Nordic American Tankers (NYSE:NAT) Announces Earnings Results

Nordic American Tankers (NYSE:NAT – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The shipping company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.02), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Nordic American Tankers had a negative return on equity of 21.07% and a negative net margin of 189.05%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.16) EPS.

NAT opened at $2.16 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.03. Nordic American Tankers has a one year low of $1.40 and a one year high of $3.64.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 14th will be given a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 13th. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.70%. This is a boost from Nordic American Tankers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. Nordic American Tankers’s payout ratio is -5.63%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in Nordic American Tankers by 13.6% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 92,291 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $156,000 after purchasing an additional 11,084 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nordic American Tankers during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Nordic American Tankers by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 510,212 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,087,000 after acquiring an additional 14,048 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in shares of Nordic American Tankers by 16.4% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 102,179 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $173,000 after acquiring an additional 14,417 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PEAK6 Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Nordic American Tankers by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. PEAK6 Investments LLC now owns 280,418 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $597,000 after acquiring an additional 18,697 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 28.47% of the company’s stock.

NAT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Nordic American Tankers in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. They set a “hold” rating and a $2.50 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Nordic American Tankers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Nordic American Tankers has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.19.

Nordic American Tankers Limited, a tanker company, acquires and charters double-hull tankers in Bermuda and internationally. It operates a fleet of 25 Suezmax crude oil tankers. The company was formerly known as Nordic American Tanker Shipping Limited and changed its name to Nordic American Tankers Limited in June 2011.

