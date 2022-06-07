Nordic American Tankers (NYSE:NAT) Announces Earnings Results

Nordic American Tankers (NYSE:NAT – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The shipping company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.02), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Nordic American Tankers had a negative return on equity of 21.07% and a negative net margin of 189.05%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.16) EPS.
NAT opened at $2.16 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.03. Nordic American Tankers has a one year low of $1.40 and a one year high of $3.64.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 14th will be given a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 13th. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.70%. This is a boost from Nordic American Tankers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. Nordic American Tankers’s payout ratio is -5.63%.
NAT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Nordic American Tankers in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. They set a “hold” rating and a $2.50 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Nordic American Tankers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Nordic American Tankers has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.19.
About Nordic American Tankers (Get Rating)
Nordic American Tankers Limited, a tanker company, acquires and charters double-hull tankers in Bermuda and internationally. It operates a fleet of 25 Suezmax crude oil tankers. The company was formerly known as Nordic American Tanker Shipping Limited and changed its name to Nordic American Tankers Limited in June 2011.
