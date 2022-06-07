Nordic Nickel Limited (ASX:NNL) Insider Buys A$59,200.00 in Stock

Nordic Nickel Limited (ASX:NNL – Get Rating) insider Robert Wrixon bought 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of A$0.30 ($0.21) per share, with a total value of A$59,200.00 ($42,589.93).

Get Nordic Nickel alerts:

About Nordic Nickel (Get Rating)

Nordic Nickel Limited engages in discovering, developing, and supplying nickel sulphides for the battery minerals. Its flagship project is the Pulju project, which comprises of one granted exploration license (EL), seven EL applications, and one exploration reservation ground in Finland. The company was formerly known as Nordic Nickel Pty Ltd.

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Nordic Nickel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nordic Nickel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.