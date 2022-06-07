Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.20-$3.50 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.12. The company issued revenue guidance of $15.68 billion-$15.97 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $15.54 billion.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Nordstrom to $26.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Nordstrom from $26.00 to $21.00 and set an underperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price objective on shares of Nordstrom from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Nordstrom from $23.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Nordstrom from $27.00 to $22.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Nordstrom currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $27.29.

Shares of JWN stock opened at $26.18 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.00. Nordstrom has a fifty-two week low of $18.65 and a fifty-two week high of $38.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 2.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.85.

Nordstrom ( NYSE:JWN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 24th. The specialty retailer reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.01). Nordstrom had a net margin of 2.37% and a return on equity of 74.13%. The company had revenue of $3.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.29 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.64) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Nordstrom will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 27th. Nordstrom’s payout ratio is presently 33.93%.

Nordstrom announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, May 24th that authorizes the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the specialty retailer to reacquire up to 15.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Nordstrom news, CFO Anne L. Bramman sold 13,334 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.74, for a total value of $383,219.16. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 120,137 shares in the company, valued at $3,452,737.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Anne L. Bramman sold 13,333 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.20, for a total value of $322,658.60. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 106,804 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,584,656.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.45% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Nordstrom by 22.2% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,512,934 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $260,422,000 after purchasing an additional 2,088,891 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Nordstrom by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,276,748 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $278,603,000 after buying an additional 160,514 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Nordstrom by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,552,284 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $124,245,000 after purchasing an additional 239,120 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Nordstrom by 133.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,237,756 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $81,836,000 after purchasing an additional 1,280,070 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Nordstrom by 240.8% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,988,500 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $53,908,000 after purchasing an additional 1,405,000 shares during the last quarter. 57.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Nordstrom, Inc, a fashion retailer, provides apparels, shoes, beauty, accessories, and home goods for women, men, young adults, and children. It offers a range of brand name and private label merchandise through various channels, such as Nordstrom branded stores and online at Nordstrom.com; TrunkClub.com; Nordstrom.ca; Nordstrom stores; Nordstrom Rack stores; Nordstrom Locals; Nordstromrack.com and HauteLook; clearance stores under the Last Chance name; Trunk Club clubhouses; and Jeffrey boutiques.

