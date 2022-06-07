Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) to Post Q2 2022 Earnings of $6.09 Per Share, Seaport Res Ptn Forecasts

Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Seaport Res Ptn dropped their Q2 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Northrop Grumman in a research note issued on Sunday, June 5th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst R. Safran now expects that the aerospace company will earn $6.09 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $6.19. Seaport Res Ptn currently has a “Buy” rating on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Northrop Grumman’s Q4 2022 earnings at $6.44 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $24.88 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $7.53 EPS.

Get Northrop Grumman alerts:

NOC has been the subject of a number of other research reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Northrop Grumman from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Northrop Grumman from $410.00 to $450.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Northrop Grumman from $428.00 to $521.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Northrop Grumman from $390.00 to $472.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, March 7th. Finally, Argus upped their price target on shares of Northrop Grumman from $420.00 to $495.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $438.18.

NYSE NOC opened at $478.86 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The company has a market capitalization of $74.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.20, a P/E/G ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.71. Northrop Grumman has a 12-month low of $344.89 and a 12-month high of $490.82. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $457.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $418.72.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The aerospace company reported $6.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.95 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $8.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.89 billion. Northrop Grumman had a net margin of 16.33% and a return on equity of 32.82%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $6.57 EPS.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be paid a dividend of $1.73 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 27th. This is a positive change from Northrop Grumman’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.57. This represents a $6.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.45%. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.07%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Lansing Street Advisors bought a new position in Northrop Grumman during the first quarter worth $25,000. Kings Point Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman by 83.3% in the first quarter. Kings Point Capital Management now owns 55 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Northrop Grumman in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman by 88.6% in the fourth quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 66 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rather & Kittrell Inc. bought a new position in shares of Northrop Grumman in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. 84.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Northrop Grumman (Get Rating)

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. The company's Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems. This segment also offers unmanned autonomous aircraft systems, including high-altitude long-endurance strategic ISR systems and vertical take-off and landing tactical ISR systems; and strategic long-range strike aircraft, tactical fighter and air dominance aircraft, and airborne battle management and command and control systems.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Northrop Grumman Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northrop Grumman and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.