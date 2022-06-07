NorthWestern Co. (NASDAQ:NWE) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

NorthWestern Co. (NASDAQ:NWE – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $63.00.

Several brokerages have issued reports on NWE. Sidoti cut NorthWestern from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $63.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Barclays raised NorthWestern from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $57.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut NorthWestern from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Siebert Williams Shank dropped their target price on NorthWestern from $72.00 to $66.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, Mizuho assumed coverage on NorthWestern in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $62.00 price objective for the company.

Shares of NASDAQ:NWE opened at $61.37 on Tuesday. NorthWestern has a 52-week low of $53.66 and a 52-week high of $65.62. The stock has a market cap of $3.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.02 and a beta of 0.45. The business’s 50 day moving average is $60.26 and its 200 day moving average is $58.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06.

NorthWestern ( NASDAQ:NWE Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.21 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $394.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $427.13 million. NorthWestern had a net margin of 13.38% and a return on equity of 8.15%. The firm’s revenue was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.26 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that NorthWestern will post 3.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be paid a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.11%. NorthWestern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 73.26%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in shares of NorthWestern by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 5,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $359,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC raised its stake in shares of NorthWestern by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 8,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $499,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund raised its stake in shares of NorthWestern by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 38,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,319,000 after buying an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in shares of NorthWestern by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 21,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,225,000 after buying an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in shares of NorthWestern by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 4,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,000 after buying an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.26% of the company’s stock.

NorthWestern Corporation, doing business as NorthWestern Energy, provides electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and various industrial customers. The company operates through Electric and Natural Gas segments. It generates, purchases, transmits, and distributes electricity; and produces, purchases, stores, transmits, and distributes natural gas, as well as owns municipal franchises to provide natural gas service in the communities.

