Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.82 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH – Get Rating) will post earnings of ($0.82) per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Norwegian Cruise Line’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.89) to ($0.66). Norwegian Cruise Line posted earnings per share of ($1.93) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 57.5%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Norwegian Cruise Line will report full year earnings of ($2.15) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.64) to ($1.46). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $1.63 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.28 to $2.21. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Norwegian Cruise Line.

Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($1.82) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.53) by ($0.29). The firm had revenue of $521.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $760.34 million. Norwegian Cruise Line had a negative net margin of 353.02% and a negative return on equity of 116.64%. The firm’s revenue was up 16735.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($2.03) earnings per share.

A number of analysts have weighed in on NCLH shares. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Norwegian Cruise Line from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Norwegian Cruise Line from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Norwegian Cruise Line to $18.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Norwegian Cruise Line from $27.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Norwegian Cruise Line from $38.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Norwegian Cruise Line presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.50.

NYSE:NCLH traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $15.88. 585,968 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 22,422,876. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $18.63 and its 200-day moving average is $19.91. Norwegian Cruise Line has a 12-month low of $13.00 and a 12-month high of $33.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.66 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.50 and a beta of 2.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.33.

In other news, Director Russell W. Galbut acquired 100,000 shares of Norwegian Cruise Line stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $15.12 per share, for a total transaction of $1,512,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 489,917 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,407,545.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.94% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NCLH. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 14.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 45,160,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $988,111,000 after buying an additional 5,549,673 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 4.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,085,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $483,242,000 after buying an additional 882,556 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its position in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 15.7% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 21,242,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $464,775,000 after buying an additional 2,875,079 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 8.6% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,336,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,809,000 after buying an additional 1,050,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,755,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,903,000 after buying an additional 145,083 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.13% of the company’s stock.

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a cruise company in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises, and Regent Seven Seas Cruises brands. It offers itineraries ranging from three days to a 180-days calling on various locations, including destinations in Scandinavia, Russia, the Mediterranean, the Greek Isles, Alaska, Canada and New England, Hawaii, Asia, Tahiti and the South Pacific, Australia and New Zealand, Africa, India, South America, the Panama Canal, and the Caribbean.

