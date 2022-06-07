Novanta (NASDAQ:NOVT) Issues Q2 2022 Earnings Guidance

Novanta (NASDAQ:NOVT – Get Rating) issued an update on its second quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.69-$0.73 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.72. The company issued revenue guidance of $205.00 million-$213.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $206.16 million.

Shares of NASDAQ:NOVT opened at $122.50 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.62 and a beta of 1.11. Novanta has a 1 year low of $114.31 and a 1 year high of $184.44. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $128.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $143.01.

Get Novanta alerts:

Novanta (NASDAQ:NOVT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The technology company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.10. Novanta had a net margin of 7.73% and a return on equity of 19.41%. The firm had revenue of $204.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $195.96 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.58 earnings per share. Novanta’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Novanta will post 3 EPS for the current year.

NOVT has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Novanta in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Novanta from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $135.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 13th. William Blair raised shares of Novanta from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Novanta from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $135.00.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NOVT. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Novanta by 145.5% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 378 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Novanta by 23.1% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 976 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Novanta by 227.3% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,545 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $220,000 after purchasing an additional 1,073 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Novanta in the fourth quarter valued at about $243,000. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Novanta by 26.5% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 1,904 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $271,000 after purchasing an additional 399 shares in the last quarter. 94.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Novanta (Get Rating)

Novanta Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells photonics, vision, and precision motion components and sub-systems to original equipment manufacturers in the medical and industrial markets worldwide. The company's Photonics segment offers photonics-based solutions, including laser scanning and beam delivery, CO2 laser, solid state laser, ultrafast laser, and optical light engine products serving photonics-based applications for industrial processing, metrology, medical and life science imaging, DNA sequencing, and medical laser procedures.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Novanta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novanta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.