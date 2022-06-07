NRG Energy (NYSE:NRG) Stock Rating Lowered by Bank of America

NRG Energy (NYSE:NRG – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

NRG has been the subject of several other reports. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of NRG Energy in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of NRG Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $34.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 target price on shares of NRG Energy in a report on Friday, February 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, NRG Energy has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.67.

Shares of NYSE NRG opened at $46.23 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. NRG Energy has a 12 month low of $33.95 and a 12 month high of $47.82. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.85. The stock has a market cap of $10.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.81, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.89.

NRG Energy ( NYSE:NRG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.30). NRG Energy had a net margin of 14.95% and a return on equity of 45.51%. The business had revenue of $7.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.46 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.84 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that NRG Energy will post 3.31 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Rational Advisors LLC increased its holdings in NRG Energy by 150.9% in the 4th quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 577 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 347 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in NRG Energy during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. CWM LLC boosted its stake in NRG Energy by 70.5% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 757 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares during the last quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new stake in NRG Energy during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC boosted its stake in NRG Energy by 58.1% during the 4th quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 800 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. 97.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NRG Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated power company in the United States. It operates through Texas, East, and West. The company is involved in the producing, selling, and delivering electricity and related products and services to approximately 6 million residential, commercial, industrial, and wholesale customers.

