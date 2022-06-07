Nuvve Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:NVVE) CEO Gregory Poilasne Sells 8,500 Shares

Nuvve Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:NVVE – Get Rating) CEO Gregory Poilasne sold 8,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.09, for a total transaction of $60,265.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,174,815 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,329,438.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

On Friday, April 8th, Gregory Poilasne sold 71,104 shares of Nuvve stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.18, for a total transaction of $652,734.72.

Shares of NASDAQ NVVE traded down $0.16 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $6.79. 283,241 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 209,183. Nuvve Holding Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $5.55 and a fifty-two week high of $17.30. The firm has a market cap of $128.80 million, a PE ratio of -4.09 and a beta of 1.59. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.02.

Nuvve ( NASDAQ:NVVE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.49) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by ($0.20). Nuvve had a negative net margin of 534.36% and a negative return on equity of 36.82%. The company had revenue of $2.37 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.00 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Nuvve Holding Corp. will post -1.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Nuvve from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 20th.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in Nuvve during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Nuvve during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Nuvve during the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Nuvve by 82.8% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 1,502 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Nuvve by 412.8% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 7,390 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.97% of the company’s stock.

Nuvve Holding Corp., a green energy technology company, develops and commercializes vehicle-to-grid (V2G) technology in North America, Europe, and Japan. The company offers fleet and electric bus charging solutions, and V1G and V2G charging stations based on Grid Integrated Vehicle, a V2G technology platform that enables electric vehicle (EV) batteries to store and resell unused energy back to the local electric grid and provide other grid services.

