Oasis Petroleum (NASDAQ:OAS) versus Laredo Petroleum (NYSE:LPI) Head to Head Comparison

Oasis Petroleum (NASDAQ:OAS – Get Rating) and Laredo Petroleum (NYSE:LPI – Get Rating) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, valuation, institutional ownership and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares Oasis Petroleum and Laredo Petroleum’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Oasis Petroleum 42.10% 32.41% 12.94% Laredo Petroleum 7.97% 78.66% 8.50%

Oasis Petroleum has a beta of 1.37, indicating that its share price is 37% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Laredo Petroleum has a beta of 3.65, indicating that its share price is 265% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

90.4% of Oasis Petroleum shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 73.5% of Laredo Petroleum shares are held by institutional investors. 0.6% of Oasis Petroleum shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 2.2% of Laredo Petroleum shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Oasis Petroleum and Laredo Petroleum’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Oasis Petroleum $1.58 billion 2.11 $319.60 million $41.49 4.09 Laredo Petroleum $1.39 billion 1.32 $145.01 million $5.75 18.43

Oasis Petroleum has higher revenue and earnings than Laredo Petroleum. Oasis Petroleum is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Laredo Petroleum, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Oasis Petroleum and Laredo Petroleum, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Oasis Petroleum 0 1 4 0 2.80 Laredo Petroleum 1 0 2 0 2.33

Oasis Petroleum presently has a consensus target price of $188.50, indicating a potential upside of 11.20%. Laredo Petroleum has a consensus target price of $109.50, indicating a potential upside of 3.30%. Given Oasis Petroleum’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Oasis Petroleum is more favorable than Laredo Petroleum.

Summary

Oasis Petroleum beats Laredo Petroleum on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Oasis Petroleum Company Profile (Get Rating)

Oasis Petroleum Inc., an independent exploration and production company, focuses on the acquisition and development of onshore unconventional oil and natural gas resources in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of oil and gas properties. As of December 31, 2021, the company had 492,355 net leasehold acres in the Williston Basin. The company sells its crude oil and natural gas to refiners, marketers, and other purchasers that have access to pipeline and rail facilities. Oasis Petroleum Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

Laredo Petroleum Company Profile (Get Rating)

Laredo Petroleum, Inc., an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in the Permian Basin of West Texas, the United States. The company sells oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas. As of December 31, 2021, it had assembled 166,064 net acres in the Permian Basin; and had total proved undeveloped reserves of 86,592 thousand barrels of oil equivalent. The company was formerly known as Laredo Petroleum Holdings, Inc. and changed its name to Laredo Petroleum, Inc. in December 2013. Laredo Petroleum, Inc. was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in Tulsa, Oklahoma.

