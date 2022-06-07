Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) Cut to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. They presently have a $73.00 price target on the oil and gas producer’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 5.90% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Occidental Petroleum continues to increase hydro-carbn production from its high-quality asset holdings and lower its outstanding debts through proceeds from non-core assets sale. The acquisition of Anadarko, investment in infrastructure and its Permian Basin exposure continue to boost performance. The company has achieved its $10-billion divestiture goal through non-core assets sale. OXY’s cost-management initiatives will boost margins. OXY rewards shareholders through share buybacks and dividend payment. Shares of Occidental have outperformed the industry in the past six months. However, the company faces the risk of cost overruns and interruptions due to delays in drilling and approvals. Its high debt level and compliance of stringent rules of the government can increase costs. Also, the competitive nature of the industry remains a headwind.”

OXY has been the subject of a number of other reports. Barclays increased their price objective on Occidental Petroleum from $69.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Truist Financial increased their target price on Occidental Petroleum from $78.00 to $86.00 in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Susquehanna increased their target price on Occidental Petroleum from $71.00 to $73.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Mizuho increased their target price on Occidental Petroleum from $85.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Finally, Capital One Financial increased their price objective on Occidental Petroleum to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $66.63.

NYSE:OXY opened at $68.93 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.16. Occidental Petroleum has a one year low of $21.62 and a one year high of $74.04. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $61.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.85. The stock has a market cap of $64.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 1.92.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The oil and gas producer reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.09. Occidental Petroleum had a return on equity of 47.28% and a net margin of 25.01%. The business had revenue of $8.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.06 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.15) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 61.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Occidental Petroleum will post 10.1 EPS for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc acquired 185,419 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $57.34 per share, with a total value of $10,631,925.46. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 143,162,392 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,208,931,557.28. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Christopher O. Champion sold 111,594 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.44, for a total transaction of $7,860,681.36. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 38,303 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,698,063.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have bought 6,783,083 shares of company stock valued at $387,503,934 in the last ninety days. 0.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Occidental Petroleum by 2.6% in the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 125,616 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $3,719,000 after acquiring an additional 3,156 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its holdings in Occidental Petroleum by 74.0% in the third quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 127,356 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $3,768,000 after purchasing an additional 54,177 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its holdings in Occidental Petroleum by 3.2% in the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 36,596 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $981,000 after purchasing an additional 1,145 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Occidental Petroleum by 1.4% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 358,066 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $10,591,000 after purchasing an additional 4,925 shares during the period. Finally, AXA S.A. raised its holdings in Occidental Petroleum by 2.1% in the third quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 28,860 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $854,000 after purchasing an additional 598 shares during the period. 86.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. It operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing.

