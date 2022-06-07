OceanPal Inc. (NASDAQ:OP) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.01

OceanPal Inc. (NASDAQ:OP – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, June 6th, Fidelity reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 14th will be given a dividend of 0.01 per share on Tuesday, June 21st. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 13th.

Shares of NASDAQ:OP opened at $0.60 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.61. OceanPal has a one year low of $0.39 and a one year high of $12.09.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in OceanPal stock. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in OceanPal Inc. (NASDAQ:OP – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 111,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $227,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP owned 1.27% of OceanPal as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Institutional investors own 14.31% of the company’s stock.

OceanPal Inc focuses on the provision of ocean-going transportation services. The company owns and operates drybulk carriers that transport major bulks, such as iron ore, coal, and grains, as well as minor bulks comprising bauxite, phosphate, and fertilizers. As of November 29, 2021, its fleet consisted of 3 dry bulk vessels, which include 2 Panamax and 1 Capesize vessels.

