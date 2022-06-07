OceanPal Inc. (NASDAQ:OP) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.01

OceanPal Inc. (NASDAQ:OP – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, June 6th, Fidelity reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 14th will be given a dividend of 0.01 per share on Tuesday, June 21st. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.68%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 13th.

NASDAQ OP opened at $0.60 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $0.61. OceanPal has a 1-year low of $0.39 and a 1-year high of $12.09.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in OceanPal stock. Stifel Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of OceanPal Inc. (NASDAQ:OP – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 63,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $129,000. Stifel Financial Corp owned about 0.72% of OceanPal as of its most recent SEC filing. 14.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

OceanPal Inc focuses on the provision of ocean-going transportation services. The company owns and operates drybulk carriers that transport major bulks, such as iron ore, coal, and grains, as well as minor bulks comprising bauxite, phosphate, and fertilizers. As of November 29, 2021, its fleet consisted of 3 dry bulk vessels, which include 2 Panamax and 1 Capesize vessels.

