Ocwen Financial Co. (NYSE:OCN) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $272.13 Million

Equities research analysts forecast that Ocwen Financial Co. (NYSE:OCN – Get Rating) will report sales of $272.13 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Ocwen Financial’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $258.66 million to $285.60 million. Ocwen Financial posted sales of $265.45 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 2.5%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Ocwen Financial will report full year sales of $1.10 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.01 billion to $1.18 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $1.11 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Ocwen Financial.

Ocwen Financial (NYSE:OCN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.65. The company had revenue of $231.56 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $276.06 million. Ocwen Financial had a net margin of 6.30% and a return on equity of 6.98%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of Ocwen Financial in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Ocwen Financial in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. B. Riley cut their price target on shares of Ocwen Financial from $56.00 to $50.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ocwen Financial from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ocwen Financial has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.67.

Shares of OCN stock opened at $28.83 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $266.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.15 and a beta of 1.92. The company’s 50 day moving average is $22.71 and its 200 day moving average is $30.22. The company has a quick ratio of 17.58, a current ratio of 17.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.12. Ocwen Financial has a 52-week low of $17.76 and a 52-week high of $41.92.

In related news, CEO Glen A. Messina acquired 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $26.18 per share, with a total value of $78,540.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 116,074 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,038,817.32. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Jacques J. Busquet acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $28.60 per share, for a total transaction of $28,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 35,794 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,023,708.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 6,200 shares of company stock worth $162,727 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of OCN. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Ocwen Financial by 52.9% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 887 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Ocwen Financial by 140.2% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 932 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 544 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Ocwen Financial during the first quarter valued at $31,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates acquired a new position in Ocwen Financial during the fourth quarter valued at $54,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Ocwen Financial by 3,527.9% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,560 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 1,517 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 59.89% of the company’s stock.

Ocwen Financial Corporation, a financial services company, originates and services mortgage loans in the United States, the United States Virgin Islands, India, and the Philippines. The company operates through Servicing and Originations segments. It provides commercial mortgage loan servicing, special servicing, and asset management services, as well as residential mortgage loan servicing, such as forward and reverse conventional, government-insured, and non-agency loans, including the reverse mortgage loans to owners of mortgage loans and foreclosed real estate.

