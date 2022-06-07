Office Properties Income Trust (NASDAQ:OPI) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Office Properties Income Trust (NASDAQ:OPI – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. B. Riley decreased their target price on shares of Office Properties Income Trust from $42.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Office Properties Income Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. TheStreet lowered shares of Office Properties Income Trust from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Office Properties Income Trust from $21.00 to $18.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Office Properties Income Trust has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.00.

Shares of Office Properties Income Trust stock opened at $20.83 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.93 and a beta of 1.17. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.18. Office Properties Income Trust has a 12 month low of $19.45 and a 12 month high of $31.69.

Office Properties Income Trust (NASDAQ:OPI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.27 by ($1.55). The firm had revenue of $147.35 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $148.12 million. Office Properties Income Trust had a negative net margin of 10.26% and a negative return on equity of 3.97%. Analysts anticipate that Office Properties Income Trust will post 4.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Office Properties Income Trust by 14.6% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 51,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,323,000 after acquiring an additional 6,612 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in Office Properties Income Trust by 66.9% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 1,494 shares in the last quarter. Bridgeworth LLC acquired a new stake in Office Properties Income Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $321,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Office Properties Income Trust by 18.6% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,024,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,945,000 after purchasing an additional 160,699 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Martingale Asset Management L P increased its position in Office Properties Income Trust by 146.8% during the 3rd quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 44,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,121,000 after purchasing an additional 26,313 shares in the last quarter. 74.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Office Properties Income Trust Company Profile (Get Rating)

OPI is a REIT focused on owning, operating and leasing properties primarily leased to single tenants and those with high credit quality characteristics such as government entities. OPI is managed by the operating subsidiary of The RMR Group Inc (Nasdaq: RMR), an alternative asset management company that is headquartered in Newton, Massachusetts.

