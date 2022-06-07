OFS Credit Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCCIN) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.11

OFS Credit Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCCIN – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, June 7th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, October 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.1094 per share on Monday, October 31st. This represents a $1.31 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 21st.

NASDAQ OCCIN traded down $0.09 on Tuesday, reaching $23.40. 2,000 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,240. OFS Credit has a fifty-two week low of $22.32 and a fifty-two week high of $25.54.

About OFS Credit

OFS Credit Company, Inc is a fund of OFS Advisor.

