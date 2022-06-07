OFS Credit Company, Inc. to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.11 (NASDAQ:OCCIN)

OFS Credit Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCCIN – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, June 7th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.1094 per share on Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $1.31 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.61%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 22nd.

Shares of NASDAQ:OCCIN traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $23.40. 2,000 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,240. OFS Credit has a twelve month low of $22.32 and a twelve month high of $25.54.

About OFS Credit

OFS Credit Company, Inc is a fund of OFS Advisor.

