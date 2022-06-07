Olaplex Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLPX) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Olaplex Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLPX – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the fourteen research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, nine have assigned a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $29.62.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Olaplex from $28.00 to $24.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Olaplex from $33.00 to $22.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Olaplex from $23.00 to $24.00 in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Barclays raised shares of Olaplex from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $29.00 to $17.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Olaplex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 14th.

Get Olaplex alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:OLPX opened at $16.70 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $14.92 and its 200 day moving average is $19.22. Olaplex has a 52 week low of $11.73 and a 52 week high of $30.41. The company has a current ratio of 4.11, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12.

Olaplex ( NASDAQ:OLPX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.02. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Olaplex will post 0.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Eric Tiziani bought 20,000 shares of Olaplex stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $14.78 per share, with a total value of $295,600.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd purchased a new position in Olaplex during the 3rd quarter valued at about $5,880,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Olaplex in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $22,859,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Olaplex in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $102,712,000. Cinctive Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Olaplex in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,776,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp acquired a new stake in Olaplex in the 4th quarter worth approximately $7,725,000. 91.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Olaplex Company Profile (Get Rating)

Olaplex Holdings, Inc manufactures and sells hair care products. The company offers hair care shampoos and conditioners for use in treatment, maintenance, and protection of hair. It provides hair care products to professional hair salons, retailers, and everyday consumers. The company was founded in 2014 and is based in Santa Barbara, California.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Olaplex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Olaplex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.