Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $19.80.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ONB. StockNews.com raised shares of Old National Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. TheStreet cut shares of Old National Bancorp from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Stephens upgraded Old National Bancorp from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $19.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Old National Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 29th.

Get Old National Bancorp alerts:

In other Old National Bancorp news, CEO James C. Ryan III acquired 6,550 shares of Old National Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $15.24 per share, with a total value of $99,822.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 124,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,899,117.36. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Brendon B. Falconer bought 3,000 shares of Old National Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $15.24 per share, for a total transaction of $45,720.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 3,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,720. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders purchased 24,720 shares of company stock valued at $377,713. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in Old National Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,527,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Old National Bancorp by 53.3% in the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,031 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 706 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in shares of Old National Bancorp by 27.1% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,533,543 shares of the bank’s stock worth $25,119,000 after purchasing an additional 327,003 shares during the last quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Old National Bancorp during the first quarter worth $2,550,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in Old National Bancorp by 338.9% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 46,326 shares of the bank’s stock worth $759,000 after purchasing an additional 35,772 shares during the period. 78.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ONB stock opened at $15.99 on Tuesday. Old National Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $14.91 and a fifty-two week high of $20.81. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $15.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.68 and a beta of 0.80.

Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The bank reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $291.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $275.50 million. Old National Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.31% and a net margin of 17.40%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 40.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.52 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Old National Bancorp will post 1.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be issued a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.50%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 31st. Old National Bancorp’s payout ratio is 54.90%.

Old National Bancorp Company Profile (Get Rating)

Old National Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Old National Bank that provides various financial services to individual and commercial customers in the United States. It accepts deposit accounts, including noninterest-bearing demand, interest-bearing checking, negotiable order of withdrawal, savings and money market, and time deposits; and offers loans, such as home equity lines of credit, residential real estate loans, consumer loans, commercial loans, commercial real estate loans, letters of credit, and lease financing.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Old National Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Old National Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.