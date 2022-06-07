Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. was incorporated in the State of Maryland. It is a self-administered real estate investment trust (REIT), investing in income producing healthcare facilities, principally long-term care facilities located in the United States (U.S.) and the United Kingdom (U.K.). The Company provide lease or mortgage financing to qualified operators of skilled nursing facilities (SNFs) and, to a lesser extent, assisted living facilities (ALFs), independent living facilities and rehabilitation and acute care facilities. It has historically financed investments through borrowings under its revolving credit facilities, private placements or public offerings of its debt and equity securities, the assumption of secured indebtedness, retention of cash flow, or a combination of these methods. “

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on OHI. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Omega Healthcare Investors from $31.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Mizuho lowered their price target on Omega Healthcare Investors from $34.00 to $32.00 in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Barclays began coverage on Omega Healthcare Investors in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $29.00 price target for the company. Raymond James lowered their target price on Omega Healthcare Investors from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Omega Healthcare Investors in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.20.

Shares of OHI opened at $28.69 on Tuesday. Omega Healthcare Investors has a twelve month low of $24.81 and a twelve month high of $38.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.48 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 5.18, a quick ratio of 5.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.91.

Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.12. Omega Healthcare Investors had a return on equity of 10.70% and a net margin of 42.99%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.85 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Omega Healthcare Investors will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors by 125.1% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 835 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 464 shares during the last quarter. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Key Financial Inc bought a new stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Widmann Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Curi Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. 65.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Omega is a real estate investment trust that invests in the long-term healthcare industry, primarily in skilled nursing and assisted living facilities. Its portfolio of assets is operated by a diverse group of healthcare companies, predominantly in a triple-net lease structure. The assets span all regions within the US, as well as in the UK.

