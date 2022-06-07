Omnicell (NASDAQ:OMCL) Raised to Strong-Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Omnicell (NASDAQ:OMCL – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $124.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price points to a potential upside of 5.22% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Omnicell exited the first quarter of 2022 with earnings and revenues ahead of the Zacks Consensus Estimate. The top line was driven by strong revenue contributions from the company’s operating segments. The ongoing robust demand for Omnicell’s medication management solutions buoys optimism. The revenue contributions from the latest acquisitions of FDS Amplicare, ReCept and MarkeTouch Media also instill investors’ confidence. The company’s raised adjusted earnings per share (EPS) guidance for 2022 is indicative of consistent growth momentum. In the past year, Omnicell has outperformed its industry. However, mounting operating expenses have been placing significant pressure on the company’s bottom line. The current inflationary environment as well the geopolitical scenario continues to pose challenges.”

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Omnicell from $188.00 to $158.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Omnicell from $181.00 to $162.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Omnicell in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Omnicell from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $169.17.

Shares of Omnicell stock traded up $3.84 on Tuesday, reaching $117.85. The stock had a trading volume of 4,363 shares, compared to its average volume of 353,913. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $116.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $142.11. Omnicell has a fifty-two week low of $104.32 and a fifty-two week high of $187.29. The stock has a market cap of $5.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 79.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.21.

Omnicell (NASDAQ:OMCL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.13. Omnicell had a net margin of 6.00% and a return on equity of 11.35%. The firm had revenue of $319.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $313.98 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.62 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Omnicell will post 2.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota bought a new stake in shares of Omnicell during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in Omnicell in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new position in Omnicell during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Omnicell by 47.7% during the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 195 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Elequin Capital LP purchased a new stake in Omnicell during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000.

Omnicell, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medication management solutions and adherence tools for healthcare systems and pharmacies the United States and internationally. The company offers point of care automation solutions to improve clinician workflows in patient care areas of the healthcare system; XT Series automated dispensing systems for medications and supplies used in nursing units and other clinical areas of the hospital, as well as specialized automated dispensing systems for operating room; Omnicell Interface Software that offers interface and integration between its medication-use products or supply products, and a healthcare facility's in-house information management systems; and robotic dispensing systems for handling the stocking and retrieval of boxed medications.

