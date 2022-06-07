ON (NYSE:ONON) Upgraded to “Buy” by Zacks Investment Research

ON (NYSE:ONON – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 19.39% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “On Holding AG operates as a holding company. The Company, through its subsidiaries, provides footwear and sports apparel product includes ultralight and stretchable fabrics and accessories. On Holding AG is based in ZURICH. “

ONON has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on ON from $41.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 21st. UBS Group reduced their price objective on ON from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 21st. Bank of America started coverage on ON in a research report on Monday, May 9th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on ON from $46.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on ON to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ON presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.92.

Shares of NYSE ONON opened at $20.94 on Tuesday. ON has a fifty-two week low of $16.38 and a fifty-two week high of $55.87. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $22.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.00.

ON (NYSE:ONON – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 17th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.18. The business had revenue of $235.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $170.83 million. ON’s quarterly revenue was up 67.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that ON will post 0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in ON during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ON in the first quarter worth approximately $50,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ON in the third quarter worth approximately $54,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of ON by 61.9% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 707 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ON in the third quarter worth approximately $73,000. 18.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About ON (Get Rating)

On Holding AG develops and distributes sports products worldwide. It offers athletic footwear, apparel, and accessories. The company offers its products through independent retailers and distributors, online, and stores. On Holding AG was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Zurich, Switzerland.

