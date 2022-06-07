ON Semiconductor Corp (NASDAQ:ON) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of ON Semiconductor Corp (NASDAQ:ON – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-seven research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $69.58.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ON. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded ON Semiconductor from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $58.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of ON Semiconductor from $55.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on ON Semiconductor from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of ON Semiconductor from $63.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on ON Semiconductor from $52.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th.

Shares of NASDAQ ON opened at $66.01 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $28.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.25 and a beta of 1.72. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $56.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $59.97. ON Semiconductor has a 52 week low of $34.01 and a 52 week high of $71.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 2.79.

ON Semiconductor ( NASDAQ:ON Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.91 billion. ON Semiconductor had a return on equity of 38.08% and a net margin of 20.13%. ON Semiconductor’s quarterly revenue was up 31.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.35 EPS. On average, analysts predict that ON Semiconductor will post 4.91 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Paul Anthony Mascarenas sold 20,000 shares of ON Semiconductor stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $1,300,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Vince Craig Hopkin sold 6,296 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.10, for a total value of $328,021.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 169,073 shares in the company, valued at $8,808,703.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 46,378 shares of company stock worth $2,832,409 over the last quarter. 0.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ON Semiconductor in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Tsfg LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ON Semiconductor in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ON Semiconductor in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in shares of ON Semiconductor by 265.6% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 457 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares during the period. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ON Semiconductor in the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.86% of the company’s stock.

onsemi is engaged in disruptive innovations and also a supplier of power and analog semiconductors. The firm offers vehicle electrification and safety, sustainable energy grids, industrial automation, and 5G and cloud infrastructure, with a focus on automotive and industrial end-markets. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group.

