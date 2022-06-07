ON24 (NYSE:ONTF) Issues Q2 2022 Earnings Guidance

ON24 (NYSE:ONTF – Get Rating) updated its second quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of -$0.17–$0.15 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of -$0.15. The company issued revenue guidance of $47.00 million-$58.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $49.29 million.ON24 also updated its FY 2022 guidance to -$0.64–$0.58 EPS.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ONTF. Piper Sandler cut ON24 from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $17.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Robert W. Baird cut ON24 from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Needham & Company LLC cut ON24 from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. KeyCorp lowered their price target on ON24 from $24.00 to $20.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded ON24 from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $22.43.

Shares of ON24 stock opened at $12.50 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $585.63 million, a PE ratio of -16.23 and a beta of -0.07. ON24 has a twelve month low of $8.54 and a twelve month high of $41.33. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $12.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.54.

ON24 ( NYSE:ONTF Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $48.49 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $47.44 million. ON24 had a negative net margin of 18.27% and a negative return on equity of 10.44%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that ON24 will post -1.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CRO James Blackie sold 30,364 shares of ON24 stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.69, for a total transaction of $385,319.16. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now directly owns 214,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,726,027.73. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Steven Vattuone sold 2,551 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.25, for a total transaction of $28,698.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 230,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,591,212.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 85,621 shares of company stock valued at $1,073,460 in the last quarter. 12.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ONTF. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of ON24 by 4,250.0% in the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 4,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 4,250 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in ON24 by 237.3% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 2,504 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in ON24 by 116.9% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 3,871 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in ON24 during the first quarter worth approximately $152,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in ON24 by 13.3% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 10,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,000 after purchasing an additional 1,275 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.24% of the company’s stock.

ON24, Inc provides a cloud-based digital experience platform that enables businesses to convert customer engagement into revenue through interactive webinar, virtual event, and multimedia content experiences worldwide. The company provides ON24 Experience products, such as ON24 Elite, a live and interactive webinar experience; ON24 Breakouts, a live breakout room experience that facilitates networking, collaboration and interactivity between users; ON24 Go Live, a live, interactive video event experience that enables presenters and attendees to engage face-to-face in real-time; ON24 Virtual Confrence, a live and large scale virtual event experience; ON24 Engagement Hub, a rich multimedia content experience; and ON24 Target, a personalized and curated rich multimedia content experience, as well as solutions; ON24 Intelligence, an analytics backbone that captures first-person data to power the insights, benchmarking, reporting, and artificial intelligence and machine learning engine; and ON24 Connect, an ecosystem of third-party application integrations.

