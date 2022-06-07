ON24 (NYSE:ONTF) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

ON24 (NYSE:ONTF – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of -$0.64–$0.58 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of -$0.60. The company issued revenue guidance of $191.00 million-$195.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $201.89 million.ON24 also updated its Q2 2022 guidance to -$0.17–$0.15 EPS.

Shares of ONTF opened at $12.50 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $12.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.54. ON24 has a twelve month low of $8.54 and a twelve month high of $41.33. The stock has a market cap of $585.63 million, a PE ratio of -16.23 and a beta of -0.07.

ON24 (NYSE:ONTF – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by $0.02. ON24 had a negative net margin of 18.27% and a negative return on equity of 10.44%. The business had revenue of $48.49 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $47.44 million. Equities analysts expect that ON24 will post -1.39 earnings per share for the current year.

ONTF has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler downgraded ON24 from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $25.00 to $17.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Robert W. Baird cut ON24 from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Needham & Company LLC downgraded ON24 from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on ON24 from $24.00 to $20.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, William Blair downgraded ON24 from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $22.43.

In other news, CFO Steven Vattuone sold 2,551 shares of ON24 stock in a transaction on Friday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.25, for a total value of $28,698.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 230,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,591,212.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 25,000 shares of ON24 stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.03, for a total value of $325,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 85,621 shares of company stock worth $1,073,460. 12.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in ON24 by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,635,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,502,000 after buying an additional 119,092 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ON24 during the 1st quarter worth $8,897,000. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of ON24 by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 561,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,384,000 after buying an additional 22,178 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of ON24 by 987.5% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 404,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,057,000 after purchasing an additional 366,912 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nantahala Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ON24 during the 1st quarter valued at about $5,051,000. Institutional investors own 70.24% of the company’s stock.

ON24, Inc provides a cloud-based digital experience platform that enables businesses to convert customer engagement into revenue through interactive webinar, virtual event, and multimedia content experiences worldwide. The company provides ON24 Experience products, such as ON24 Elite, a live and interactive webinar experience; ON24 Breakouts, a live breakout room experience that facilitates networking, collaboration and interactivity between users; ON24 Go Live, a live, interactive video event experience that enables presenters and attendees to engage face-to-face in real-time; ON24 Virtual Confrence, a live and large scale virtual event experience; ON24 Engagement Hub, a rich multimedia content experience; and ON24 Target, a personalized and curated rich multimedia content experience, as well as solutions; ON24 Intelligence, an analytics backbone that captures first-person data to power the insights, benchmarking, reporting, and artificial intelligence and machine learning engine; and ON24 Connect, an ecosystem of third-party application integrations.

