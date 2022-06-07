Ooma (NYSE:OOMA) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Ooma (NYSE:OOMA – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.37-$0.43 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.36. The company issued revenue guidance of $210.50 million-$213.50 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $210.17 million.Ooma also updated its Q2 2023 guidance to $0.10-$0.11 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. JMP Securities lowered Ooma from a market outperform rating to a market perform rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $24.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. StockNews.com upgraded Ooma from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Northland Securities reduced their price target on Ooma to $19.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Alliance Global Partners reduced their price target on Ooma from $25.00 to $21.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, Benchmark reduced their price target on Ooma to $27.00 in a research report on Friday, May 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $22.79.

Shares of Ooma stock opened at $13.64 on Tuesday. Ooma has a one year low of $12.11 and a one year high of $24.89. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $13.81 and its 200 day moving average is $16.49. The firm has a market cap of $331.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -227.33 and a beta of 0.67.

Ooma ( NYSE:OOMA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 24th. The technology company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.02. Ooma had a negative return on equity of 0.68% and a negative net margin of 0.83%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.03) EPS. On average, analysts predict that Ooma will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Walleye Capital LLC raised its stake in Ooma by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 59,911 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $898,000 after buying an additional 3,208 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in Ooma during the 1st quarter worth approximately $161,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ooma by 11.7% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 46,050 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $690,000 after purchasing an additional 4,823 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of Ooma by 22.4% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,153,787 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $17,296,000 after purchasing an additional 211,434 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Ooma by 2.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 661,399 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,914,000 after purchasing an additional 15,339 shares during the last quarter. 83.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ooma, Inc provides communications services and related technologies for businesses and consumers in the United States and Canada. The company's products and services include Ooma Office, a cloud-based multi-user communications system for small and medium-sized businesses; Ooma Office Pro that offers services, including HD video meetings, call recording, enhanced call blocking, and voicemail transcription; Ooma Connect, which delivers fixed wireless internet connectivity; Ooma Managed Wi-Fi, a plug-and-play enterprise-grade Wi-Fi solution; and Ooma Enterprise, a unified-communications-as-a-service solution.

