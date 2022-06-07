Opiant Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPNT) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$1.29 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Opiant Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPNT – Get Rating) will report earnings of ($1.29) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Opiant Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.85) and the lowest is ($1.55). Opiant Pharmaceuticals posted earnings per share of $0.31 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 516.1%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Opiant Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of ($6.21) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($7.18) to ($4.54). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of ($0.74) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.01) to $0.54. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Opiant Pharmaceuticals.

Get Opiant Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Opiant Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:OPNT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The technology company reported ($2.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.75) by ($1.68). Opiant Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 15.28% and a negative net margin of 13.70%. The business had revenue of $4.47 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.13 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.66) earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Opiant Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. TheStreet cut Opiant Pharmaceuticals from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st.

In other Opiant Pharmaceuticals news, Director Michael Sinclair sold 9,736 shares of Opiant Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.88, for a total value of $135,135.68. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 59,484 shares in the company, valued at $825,637.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 25.15% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Opiant Pharmaceuticals by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 205,615 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,293,000 after purchasing an additional 14,300 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Opiant Pharmaceuticals by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 187,158 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,009,000 after purchasing an additional 8,699 shares during the last quarter. Ovata Capital Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of Opiant Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,525,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Opiant Pharmaceuticals by 62.0% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 116,478 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,494,000 after acquiring an additional 44,562 shares during the period. Finally, Apis Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Opiant Pharmaceuticals by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Apis Capital Advisors LLC now owns 112,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,399,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. 27.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ OPNT traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $12.90. The company had a trading volume of 50,007 shares, compared to its average volume of 86,818. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.53 million, a P/E ratio of -8.90 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a quick ratio of 8.72, a current ratio of 8.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Opiant Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $7.34 and a 1-year high of $37.71. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $18.03 and its 200-day moving average is $24.63.

Opiant Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (Get Rating)

Opiant Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops medicines for addictions and drug overdose. The company offers NARCAN nasal spray, a treatment to reverse opioid overdoses. Its pipeline of product candidates includes medicines for the treatment for opioid overdose reversal; alcohol use disorders; acute cannabinoid overdose; and opioid use disorders.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Opiant Pharmaceuticals (OPNT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Opiant Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Opiant Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.