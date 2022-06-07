OPKO Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPK) CEO Acquires $279,000.00 in Stock

OPKO Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPK – Get Rating) CEO Phillip Md Et Al Frost purchased 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $2.79 per share, for a total transaction of $279,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 196,206,694 shares in the company, valued at approximately $547,416,676.26. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Phillip Md Et Al Frost also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, May 31st, Phillip Md Et Al Frost acquired 50,000 shares of OPKO Health stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $3.02 per share, with a total value of $151,000.00.

On Wednesday, May 25th, Phillip Md Et Al Frost acquired 50,000 shares of OPKO Health stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $2.98 per share, with a total value of $149,000.00.

On Wednesday, May 18th, Phillip Md Et Al Frost acquired 50,000 shares of OPKO Health stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $2.88 per share, with a total value of $144,000.00.

On Monday, May 16th, Phillip Md Et Al Frost acquired 150,000 shares of OPKO Health stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $2.98 per share, with a total value of $447,000.00.

On Friday, May 13th, Phillip Md Et Al Frost acquired 200,000 shares of OPKO Health stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $3.00 per share, with a total value of $600,000.00.

On Tuesday, May 10th, Phillip Md Et Al Frost acquired 400,000 shares of OPKO Health stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $2.78 per share, with a total value of $1,112,000.00.

On Monday, March 14th, Phillip Md Et Al Frost purchased 35,000 shares of OPKO Health stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $3.04 per share, with a total value of $106,400.00.

On Friday, March 11th, Phillip Md Et Al Frost purchased 100,000 shares of OPKO Health stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $3.13 per share, with a total value of $313,000.00.

NASDAQ OPK opened at $2.76 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a current ratio of 2.44. OPKO Health, Inc. has a one year low of $2.43 and a one year high of $5.25. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $3.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.54.

OPKO Health ( NASDAQ:OPK Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.02). OPKO Health had a negative return on equity of 6.86% and a negative net margin of 7.49%. The firm had revenue of $329.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $331.45 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.05 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 39.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that OPKO Health, Inc. will post -0.21 earnings per share for the current year.

OPK has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of OPKO Health from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of OPKO Health from $6.00 to $5.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of OPKO Health in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.00.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Cornerstone Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in OPKO Health during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Humankind Investments LLC purchased a new stake in OPKO Health during the first quarter worth about $37,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC purchased a new stake in OPKO Health during the first quarter worth about $38,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in OPKO Health during the first quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in OPKO Health during the first quarter worth about $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.83% of the company’s stock.

OPKO Health, Inc, a healthcare company, engages in the diagnostics and pharmaceuticals businesses in the United States, Ireland, Chile, Spain, Israel, Mexico, and internationally. The company's Diagnostics segment operates BioReference Laboratories that offers laboratory testing services for the detection, diagnosis, evaluation, monitoring, and treatment of diseases, including esoteric testing, molecular diagnostics, anatomical pathology, genetics, women's health, and correctional healthcare to physician offices, clinics, hospitals, employers and governmental units; and a novel diagnostic instrument system to provide blood test results in the point-of-care setting, as well as 4Kscore prostate cancer testing services.

