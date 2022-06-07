OrthoPediatrics (NASDAQ:KIDS) Upgraded to “Hold” by Zacks Investment Research

OrthoPediatrics (NASDAQ:KIDS – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “OrthoPediatrics Corp. is a medical device company. It markets surgical systems for trauma and deformity, bone fractures and reconstruction procedures. OrthoPediatrics Corp. is based in NEW YORK. “

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on KIDS. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 price target on shares of OrthoPediatrics in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of OrthoPediatrics from $70.00 to $54.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. TheStreet lowered shares of OrthoPediatrics from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on shares of OrthoPediatrics from $83.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of OrthoPediatrics from $80.00 to $55.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.00.

Shares of OrthoPediatrics stock opened at $44.73 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $904.89 million, a PE ratio of -58.09 and a beta of 0.88. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $47.14 and its 200 day moving average is $51.25. OrthoPediatrics has a 1 year low of $36.71 and a 1 year high of $73.91.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its position in shares of OrthoPediatrics by 12.4% in the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,201,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,881,000 after purchasing an additional 132,537 shares during the period. Riverbridge Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of OrthoPediatrics by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 1,153,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,258,000 after purchasing an additional 47,873 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of OrthoPediatrics by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 499,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,896,000 after purchasing an additional 4,503 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of OrthoPediatrics by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 455,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,593,000 after acquiring an additional 38,638 shares during the period. Finally, Summit Partners Public Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of OrthoPediatrics by 11.5% during the 4th quarter. Summit Partners Public Asset Management LLC now owns 436,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,106,000 after acquiring an additional 44,973 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.51% of the company’s stock.

About OrthoPediatrics (Get Rating)

OrthoPediatrics Corp., a medical device company, designs, develops, and markets anatomically appropriate implants and devices for the treatment of children with orthopedic conditions in the United States and internationally. The company offers trauma and deformity correction products; scoliosis procedures for the treatment of spinal deformity; and sports medicine and other products.

