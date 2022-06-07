Oscar Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSCR) CFO Sells $97,925.46 in Stock

Oscar Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSCR – Get Rating) CFO Richard Scott Blackley sold 19,546 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.01, for a total transaction of $97,925.46. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 264,307 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,324,178.07. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

OSCR stock traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $5.09. 2,012,804 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,783,679. Oscar Health, Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.48 and a twelve month high of $29.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.64.

Oscar Health (NYSE:OSCR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.04. Oscar Health had a negative return on equity of 37.23% and a negative net margin of 22.93%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.98) EPS. Equities analysts predict that Oscar Health, Inc. will post -2.53 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America lowered shares of Oscar Health from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $12.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Oscar Health from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Oscar Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.50 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.00.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Oscar Health by 3,837.2% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after acquiring an additional 5,564 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Oscar Health by 32.3% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 21,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $467,000 after acquiring an additional 5,310 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Oscar Health by 67.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 916,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,714,000 after acquiring an additional 370,639 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Oscar Health by 383.9% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 475,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,274,000 after buying an additional 377,481 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Oscar Health by 2.3% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 343,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,975,000 after buying an additional 7,652 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.65% of the company’s stock.

Oscar Health, Inc provides health insurance products and services in the United States. The company offers Individual & Family, Small Group, and Medicare Advantage plans, as well as +Oscar, a technology driven platform designed to help providers and payor clients to engage with members and patients.

