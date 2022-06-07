Oscar Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSCR) CFO Sells $97,925.46 in Stock

Oscar Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSCR – Get Rating) CFO Richard Scott Blackley sold 19,546 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.01, for a total transaction of $97,925.46. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 264,307 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,324,178.07. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.
OSCR stock traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $5.09. 2,012,804 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,783,679. Oscar Health, Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.48 and a twelve month high of $29.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.64.
Oscar Health (NYSE:OSCR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.04. Oscar Health had a negative return on equity of 37.23% and a negative net margin of 22.93%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.98) EPS. Equities analysts predict that Oscar Health, Inc. will post -2.53 EPS for the current year.
Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Oscar Health by 3,837.2% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after acquiring an additional 5,564 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Oscar Health by 32.3% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 21,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $467,000 after acquiring an additional 5,310 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Oscar Health by 67.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 916,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,714,000 after acquiring an additional 370,639 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Oscar Health by 383.9% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 475,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,274,000 after buying an additional 377,481 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Oscar Health by 2.3% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 343,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,975,000 after buying an additional 7,652 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.65% of the company’s stock.
About Oscar Health (Get Rating)
Oscar Health, Inc provides health insurance products and services in the United States. The company offers Individual & Family, Small Group, and Medicare Advantage plans, as well as +Oscar, a technology driven platform designed to help providers and payor clients to engage with members and patients.
