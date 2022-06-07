Oscar Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSCR) EVP Alessandrea C. Quane Sells 11,300 Shares

Oscar Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSCR – Get Rating) EVP Alessandrea C. Quane sold 11,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.01, for a total value of $56,613.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 131,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $656,400.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

OSCR traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $5.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,012,804 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,783,679. Oscar Health, Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.48 and a 52 week high of $29.59. The company’s 50-day moving average is $7.25 and its 200-day moving average is $7.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.20. The firm has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a PE ratio of -1.90 and a beta of 0.78.

Oscar Health (NYSE:OSCR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by $0.04. Oscar Health had a negative return on equity of 37.23% and a negative net margin of 22.93%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.98) EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Oscar Health, Inc. will post -2.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

OSCR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Oscar Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.50 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Oscar Health from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 28th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Oscar Health from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $12.00 to $6.00 in a report on Thursday, May 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.00.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Thrive Capital Management LLC increased its position in Oscar Health by 14.5% during the 3rd quarter. Thrive Capital Management LLC now owns 37,614,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $654,112,000 after buying an additional 4,755,222 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its position in Oscar Health by 61.0% during the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 23,324,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,097,000 after buying an additional 8,833,899 shares during the period. Southeastern Asset Management Inc. TN increased its position in Oscar Health by 22.4% during the 1st quarter. Southeastern Asset Management Inc. TN now owns 11,146,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,134,000 after buying an additional 2,037,050 shares during the period. Capital World Investors bought a new position in Oscar Health during the 1st quarter worth $27,427,000. Finally, Lakestar Growth I G.P. Ltd bought a new position in Oscar Health during the 4th quarter worth $18,086,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.65% of the company’s stock.

Oscar Health, Inc provides health insurance products and services in the United States. The company offers Individual & Family, Small Group, and Medicare Advantage plans, as well as +Oscar, a technology driven platform designed to help providers and payor clients to engage with members and patients.

