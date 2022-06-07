Outlook Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:OTLK) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.08 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Outlook Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:OTLK – Get Rating) to report earnings per share of ($0.08) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Outlook Therapeutics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.08) to ($0.07). Outlook Therapeutics posted earnings per share of ($0.07) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 14.3%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Outlook Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($0.33) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.34) to ($0.31). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of ($0.26) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.31) to ($0.21). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Outlook Therapeutics.

Outlook Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OTLK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.03).

Shares of NASDAQ:OTLK traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $1.05. The stock had a trading volume of 7,522 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,797,021. Outlook Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $0.68 and a 12 month high of $3.27. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.54. The company has a market cap of $236.11 million, a P/E ratio of -3.27 and a beta of 0.85.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of OTLK. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Outlook Therapeutics by 174.5% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 11,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 7,276 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its stake in Outlook Therapeutics by 70.5% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 19,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 8,050 shares during the period. Alamar Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Outlook Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in Outlook Therapeutics by 71.3% during the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 22,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 9,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in Outlook Therapeutics by 375.5% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 16,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 12,666 shares in the last quarter. 11.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Outlook Therapeutics, Inc, a late clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing monoclonal antibodies for various ophthalmic indications. Its lead product candidate is ONS-5010, an ophthalmic formulation of bevacizumab product candidate that is in Phase-III clinical trial for the treatment of wet age-related macular degeneration and other retina diseases.

