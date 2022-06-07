Owlet (OWLT) vs. The Competition Head-To-Head Analysis

Owlet (NYSE:OWLT – Get Rating) is one of 28 public companies in the “Measuring & controlling devices, not elsewhere classified” industry, but how does it compare to its peers? We will compare Owlet to similar companies based on the strength of its earnings, profitability, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends, analyst recommendations and risk.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings for Owlet and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Owlet 0 2 1 0 2.33 Owlet Competitors 154 692 956 28 2.47

Owlet currently has a consensus target price of $7.58, suggesting a potential upside of 125.02%. As a group, “Measuring & controlling devices, not elsewhere classified” companies have a potential upside of 24.38%. Given Owlet’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Owlet is more favorable than its peers.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

37.6% of Owlet shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 61.0% of shares of all “Measuring & controlling devices, not elsewhere classified” companies are held by institutional investors. 16.1% of shares of all “Measuring & controlling devices, not elsewhere classified” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Owlet and its peers top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Owlet $75.80 million -$71.70 million -2.53 Owlet Competitors $2.66 billion $435.24 million 11.53

Owlet’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than Owlet. Owlet is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares Owlet and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Owlet N/A -158.71% -40.45% Owlet Competitors -3,288.70% 4.83% 1.80%

Summary

Owlet peers beat Owlet on 10 of the 12 factors compared.

Owlet Company Profile (Get Rating)

Owlet, Inc. operates as a digital parenting platform in the United States. The company's platform focuses on giving real-time data and insights to parents. Its products include Smart Sock, a baby monitor to track an infant's oxygen levels, heart rates, and sleep trends; Dream Sock, an app to assist children for better sleep; Cam, a video streaming app to hear and see baby from anywhere; and Dream Lab, an interactive online platform that assists families in building healthy sleep habits. The company also offers Dream Duo, a monitoring system for baby's sleeping habits and includes wearable sock monitor, HD video, and digital sleep coach. Owlet, Inc. was founded in 2012 and is based in Lehi, Utah.

