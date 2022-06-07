PagSeguro Digital (NYSE:PAGS) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

PagSeguro Digital (NYSE:PAGS – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “PagSeguro Digital Ltd. provides financial technology solutions and services for micro-merchants and small and medium-sized businesses primarily in Brazil and internationally. The Company offers multiple digital payment solutions, in-person payments via point of sales devices and prepaid cards services. PagSeguro Digital Ltd. is headquartered in Sao Paulo, Brazil. “

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price target on shares of PagSeguro Digital from $38.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. New Street Research lowered shares of PagSeguro Digital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, May 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of PagSeguro Digital from $27.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Itaú Unibanco upgraded shares of PagSeguro Digital from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $31.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of PagSeguro Digital in a research report on Monday, April 4th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $23.00 price target for the company. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.76.

PagSeguro Digital stock opened at $16.64 on Tuesday. PagSeguro Digital has a 1-year low of $9.53 and a 1-year high of $61.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.21, a P/E/G ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.67. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.20.

PagSeguro Digital (NYSE:PAGS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 22nd. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.02. PagSeguro Digital had a net margin of 11.18% and a return on equity of 14.79%. The business had revenue of $579.92 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $530.40 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that PagSeguro Digital will post 0.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PAGS. Bellwether Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of PagSeguro Digital during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of PagSeguro Digital during the fourth quarter valued at about $46,000. Provida Pension Fund Administrator purchased a new position in shares of PagSeguro Digital during the fourth quarter valued at about $52,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of PagSeguro Digital during the first quarter valued at about $66,000. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of PagSeguro Digital by 77.0% during the fourth quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 2,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 1,231 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.31% of the company’s stock.

PagSeguro Digital Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides financial technology solutions and services for consumers, individual entrepreneurs, micro-merchants, and small and medium-sized companies in Brazil and internationally. The company's products and services include PagSeguro Ecosystem, a digital ecosystem that operates as a closed loop where its clients are able to address their primary day to day financial needs, including receiving and spending funds, and managing and growing their businesses; PagBank digital account, which offers banking services through the PagBank mobile app, as well as centralizes various cash-in options, functionalities, services, and cash-out options in a single ecosystem; and PlugPag, a tool for medium-sized and larger merchants that enables them to connect their point of sale (POS) device directly to their enterprise resource planning software or sales automation system through Bluetooth.

