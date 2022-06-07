PagSeguro Digital (PAGS) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

PagSeguro Digital (NYSE:PAGS – Get Rating) is set to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, June 8th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.21 per share for the quarter.
PagSeguro Digital (NYSE:PAGS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 22nd. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.02. PagSeguro Digital had a net margin of 11.18% and a return on equity of 14.79%. The business had revenue of $579.92 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $530.40 million. On average, analysts expect PagSeguro Digital to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Shares of PAGS stock traded up $0.12 on Tuesday, hitting $16.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,048 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,482,026. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $15.62 and its 200-day moving average is $19.20. PagSeguro Digital has a fifty-two week low of $9.53 and a fifty-two week high of $61.65. The company has a market capitalization of $5.52 billion, a PE ratio of 25.39, a PEG ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.67.
A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of PagSeguro Digital in a research note on Monday, April 4th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of PagSeguro Digital from $40.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. New Street Research downgraded shares of PagSeguro Digital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on shares of PagSeguro Digital from $38.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price objective on shares of PagSeguro Digital from $38.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.76.
PagSeguro Digital Company Profile (Get Rating)
PagSeguro Digital Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides financial technology solutions and services for consumers, individual entrepreneurs, micro-merchants, and small and medium-sized companies in Brazil and internationally. The company's products and services include PagSeguro Ecosystem, a digital ecosystem that operates as a closed loop where its clients are able to address their primary day to day financial needs, including receiving and spending funds, and managing and growing their businesses; PagBank digital account, which offers banking services through the PagBank mobile app, as well as centralizes various cash-in options, functionalities, services, and cash-out options in a single ecosystem; and PlugPag, a tool for medium-sized and larger merchants that enables them to connect their point of sale (POS) device directly to their enterprise resource planning software or sales automation system through Bluetooth.
