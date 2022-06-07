Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PARR) Major Shareholder Sells $4,195,181.91 in Stock

Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PARR – Get Rating) major shareholder Chai Trust Co Llc sold 237,957 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.63, for a total transaction of $4,195,181.91. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,907,332 shares in the company, valued at $68,886,263.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Chai Trust Co Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Par Pacific alerts:

On Thursday, June 2nd, Chai Trust Co Llc sold 78,033 shares of Par Pacific stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.24, for a total transaction of $1,345,288.92.

On Tuesday, May 31st, Chai Trust Co Llc sold 86,269 shares of Par Pacific stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.61, for a total value of $1,432,928.09.

On Friday, May 27th, Chai Trust Co Llc sold 104,886 shares of Par Pacific stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.64, for a total value of $1,745,303.04.

On Wednesday, May 25th, Chai Trust Co Llc sold 77,225 shares of Par Pacific stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.83, for a total value of $1,222,471.75.

On Monday, May 23rd, Chai Trust Co Llc sold 90,543 shares of Par Pacific stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.62, for a total value of $1,414,281.66.

On Monday, May 16th, Chai Trust Co Llc sold 116,072 shares of Par Pacific stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.49, for a total value of $1,797,955.28.

On Friday, May 13th, Chai Trust Co Llc sold 65,663 shares of Par Pacific stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.14, for a total value of $994,137.82.

On Wednesday, May 11th, Chai Trust Co Llc sold 63,844 shares of Par Pacific stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.60, for a total value of $932,122.40.

On Monday, May 9th, Chai Trust Co Llc sold 76,997 shares of Par Pacific stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.64, for a total value of $1,050,239.08.

On Friday, April 29th, Chai Trust Co Llc sold 88,809 shares of Par Pacific stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.99, for a total value of $1,331,246.91.

NYSE:PARR traded up $2.06 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $20.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,138,767 shares, compared to its average volume of 665,237. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.64, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.24. Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $11.66 and a twelve month high of $20.16. The stock has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.53 and a beta of 2.26.

Par Pacific ( NYSE:PARR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by ($0.21). Par Pacific had a negative return on equity of 23.23% and a negative net margin of 3.02%. The business had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($1.55) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. will post 1.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently commented on PARR shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Par Pacific from $16.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. StockNews.com started coverage on Par Pacific in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Par Pacific from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Par Pacific from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of PARR. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Par Pacific by 53.3% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 1,801 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Par Pacific by 12.8% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 854 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of Par Pacific by 142.4% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,000 after purchasing an additional 5,586 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Par Pacific in the 4th quarter worth about $165,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Par Pacific in the 4th quarter worth about $186,000. 85.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Par Pacific (Get Rating)

Par Pacific Holdings, Inc owns and operates energy and infrastructure businesses. The company operates through three segments: Refining, Retail, and Logistics. The Refining segment owns and operates three refineries that produces ultra-low sulfur diesel, gasoline, jet fuel, marine fuel, distillate, asphalt, low sulfur fuel oil, and other associated refined products primarily for consumption in Hawaii, Pacific Northwest, Wyoming, and South Dakota.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Par Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Par Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.