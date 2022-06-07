Peabody Energy (NYSE:BTU) Upgraded to “Buy” at Jefferies Financial Group

Peabody Energy (NYSE:BTU – Get Rating) was upgraded by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. B. Riley lifted their price objective on Peabody Energy from $32.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Peabody Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Benchmark upped their price target on Peabody Energy from $19.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, TheStreet raised Peabody Energy from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.75.

BTU stock opened at $26.07 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $24.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.22. Peabody Energy has a 1-year low of $6.78 and a 1-year high of $33.29. The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The firm has a market cap of $3.75 billion, a PE ratio of 10.91 and a beta of 1.18.

Peabody Energy ( NYSE:BTU Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The coal producer reported ($0.88) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.16 by ($3.04). Peabody Energy had a return on equity of 42.49% and a net margin of 9.55%. The business had revenue of $691.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.82) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Peabody Energy will post 7.29 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Peabody Energy news, insider Marc E. Hathhorn sold 18,335 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.26, for a total transaction of $463,142.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 61,943 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,564,680.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BTU. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Peabody Energy by 43.7% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 533,868 shares of the coal producer’s stock worth $15,125,000 after buying an additional 162,404 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Peabody Energy by 332.0% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 22,583 shares of the coal producer’s stock worth $179,000 after buying an additional 17,355 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Peabody Energy by 209.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,328,971 shares of the coal producer’s stock worth $10,539,000 after buying an additional 899,486 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Peabody Energy by 19.8% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,379,159 shares of the coal producer’s stock worth $20,397,000 after buying an additional 228,211 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in shares of Peabody Energy by 4.6% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 41,838 shares of the coal producer’s stock worth $619,000 after buying an additional 1,840 shares in the last quarter. 69.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Peabody Energy Corporation engages in coal mining business in the United States, Japan, Taiwan, Australia, India, Indonesia, China, Vietnam, South Korea, and internationally.

