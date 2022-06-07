Pearson plc (NYSE:PSO) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Pearson plc (NYSE:PSO – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the thirteen analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $770.00.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Societe Generale raised Pearson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Barclays assumed coverage on Pearson in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued an “equal weight” rating on the stock. StockNews.com cut Pearson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Pearson from GBX 930 ($11.65) to GBX 900 ($11.28) in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Pearson in a report on Sunday, April 10th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Get Pearson alerts:

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Pearson by 9.4% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,100,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,884,000 after purchasing an additional 352,469 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Pearson by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,467,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,729,000 after acquiring an additional 34,183 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of Pearson by 36.3% in the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 2,154,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,098,000 after acquiring an additional 573,682 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Pearson by 31.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,659,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,542,000 after acquiring an additional 397,676 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Pearson by 17.9% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,506,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,022,000 after acquiring an additional 228,566 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 10.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:PSO opened at $9.52 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Pearson has a 52 week low of $7.68 and a 52 week high of $12.39. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.09.

Pearson Company Profile (Get Rating)

Pearson plc provides educational courseware, assessments, and services in the United Kingdom, the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, other European countries, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Assessment & Qualifications, Virtual Learning, English Language Learning, Higher Education, and Workforce Skills.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Pearson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pearson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.