Petco Health and Wellness (NASDAQ:WOOF) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Petco Health and Wellness (NASDAQ:WOOF – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.97-$1.00 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.99. The company issued revenue guidance of $6.15 billion-$6.25 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $6.22 billion.
A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Wedbush upped their price target on Petco Health and Wellness from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. StockNews.com lowered Petco Health and Wellness from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. UBS Group decreased their target price on Petco Health and Wellness to $17.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Petco Health and Wellness in a research report on Monday, May 16th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $21.00 target price for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Petco Health and Wellness from $25.00 to $21.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $22.58.
Petco Health and Wellness stock opened at $16.22 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The company has a market capitalization of $3.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.85, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.08. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $19.06 and its 200 day moving average is $19.01. Petco Health and Wellness has a twelve month low of $13.71 and a twelve month high of $28.73.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Petco Health and Wellness during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its stake in Petco Health and Wellness by 442.5% during the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 1,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,031 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Petco Health and Wellness during the 4th quarter valued at $115,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Petco Health and Wellness during the 1st quarter valued at $154,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Petco Health and Wellness during the 3rd quarter valued at $225,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.52% of the company’s stock.
Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc, a health and wellness company, focuses on enhancing the lives of pets, pet parents, and its Petco partners. The company provides veterinary care, grooming, training, tele-health, and Vital Care and pet health insurance services, as well as veterinary services through Vetco mobile clinics.
