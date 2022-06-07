Petco Health and Wellness (NASDAQ:WOOF) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Petco Health and Wellness (NASDAQ:WOOF – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.97-$1.00 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.99. The company issued revenue guidance of $6.15 billion-$6.25 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $6.22 billion.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Wedbush upped their price target on Petco Health and Wellness from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. StockNews.com lowered Petco Health and Wellness from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. UBS Group decreased their target price on Petco Health and Wellness to $17.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Petco Health and Wellness in a research report on Monday, May 16th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $21.00 target price for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Petco Health and Wellness from $25.00 to $21.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $22.58.

Petco Health and Wellness stock opened at $16.22 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The company has a market capitalization of $3.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.85, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.08. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $19.06 and its 200 day moving average is $19.01. Petco Health and Wellness has a twelve month low of $13.71 and a twelve month high of $28.73.

Petco Health and Wellness ( NASDAQ:WOOF Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 24th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.02. Petco Health and Wellness had a return on equity of 8.93% and a net margin of 3.09%. The company had revenue of $1.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.45 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.17 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Petco Health and Wellness will post 0.87 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Petco Health and Wellness during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its stake in Petco Health and Wellness by 442.5% during the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 1,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,031 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Petco Health and Wellness during the 4th quarter valued at $115,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Petco Health and Wellness during the 1st quarter valued at $154,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Petco Health and Wellness during the 3rd quarter valued at $225,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.52% of the company’s stock.

Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc, a health and wellness company, focuses on enhancing the lives of pets, pet parents, and its Petco partners. The company provides veterinary care, grooming, training, tele-health, and Vital Care and pet health insurance services, as well as veterinary services through Vetco mobile clinics.

