Peter Coates Purchases 200,000 Shares of Troika Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRKA) Stock

Troika Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRKA – Get Rating) major shareholder Peter Coates acquired 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1.05 per share, for a total transaction of $210,000.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 9,291,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,756,295.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Peter Coates also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, April 13th, Peter Coates bought 100,000 shares of Troika Media Group stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $0.68 per share, for a total transaction of $68,000.00.

On Friday, March 11th, Peter Coates acquired 300,000 shares of Troika Media Group stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $1.10 per share, for a total transaction of $330,000.00.

Shares of Troika Media Group stock traded up $0.05 on Tuesday, hitting $1.07. 24,304 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,008,778. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63. Troika Media Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $0.33 and a 52 week high of $3.61. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.03.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Troika Media Group in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Troika Media Group by 154.1% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 51,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 31,076 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Troika Media Group during the third quarter worth $82,000. State Street Corp purchased a new position in Troika Media Group during the first quarter worth $73,000. Finally, Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Troika Media Group during the first quarter worth $105,000. Institutional investors own 16.52% of the company’s stock.

About Troika Media Group (Get Rating)

Troika Media Group, Inc operates as a brand consulting and marketing agency specializing in the entertainment and sports media sectors worldwide. It offers media services and analytics platform, digital marketing, data analytics and reporting, media content for events and hospitality customers, sponsorship partnerships and advertising opportunities, analytics and big data; strategic media buying and planning, design and branding, market research and insights, brand strategy, 360 brand design, advertising and sponsorship integration, brand experience and fan engagement, content creation, and sonic branding and original music services, as well as design, animation, and post production studio services.

