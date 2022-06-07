PetIQ, Inc. (NASDAQ:PETQ) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of PetIQ, Inc. (NASDAQ:PETQ – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $31.25.

PETQ has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer downgraded PetIQ from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of PetIQ from $35.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised PetIQ from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of PetIQ from $32.00 to $29.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 3rd.

Shares of PetIQ stock opened at $17.12 on Tuesday. PetIQ has a 1 year low of $13.56 and a 1 year high of $41.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $19.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.65. The company has a market capitalization of $503.50 million, a P/E ratio of -33.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.56.

PetIQ ( NASDAQ:PETQ Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.25. PetIQ had a positive return on equity of 10.92% and a negative net margin of 1.56%. The business had revenue of $275.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $269.45 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.31 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that PetIQ will post 0.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Zvi Glasman purchased 5,800 shares of PetIQ stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $13.73 per share, for a total transaction of $79,634.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 9,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $134,554. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Michael A. Smith purchased 3,600 shares of PetIQ stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $14.06 per share, for a total transaction of $50,616.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 25,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $358,403.46. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 10,800 shares of company stock valued at $149,934. 8.71% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PETQ. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its position in PetIQ by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 48,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,187,000 after buying an additional 483 shares during the period. Byrne Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of PetIQ by 44.1% during the first quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 1,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 548 shares in the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in PetIQ by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 140,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,421,000 after acquiring an additional 725 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its position in PetIQ by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 54,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,229,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of PetIQ by 20.2% during the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,000 after acquiring an additional 978 shares during the last quarter. 97.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PetIQ, Inc operates as a pet medication and wellness company in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Products and Services. The company offers Rx pet medications, which include flea and tick control, heartworm preventatives, arthritis, thyroid, diabetes and pain treatments, antibiotics, and other specialty medications; and develops and manufactures its own proprietary value-branded products, as well as distributes third-party branded medications.

