Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. (TSE:PEY) Senior Officer Sells C$1,151,280.00 in Stock

Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. (TSE:PEY – Get Rating) Senior Officer Darren Gee sold 72,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$15.99, for a total transaction of C$1,151,280.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 240,309 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$3,842,540.91.

Shares of TSE PEY traded up C$1.29 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching C$16.76. 1,531,227 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 914,963. Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. has a fifty-two week low of C$5.78 and a fifty-two week high of C$16.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.09, a current ratio of 0.35 and a quick ratio of 0.31. The firm has a market cap of C$2.84 billion and a PE ratio of 13.70. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$14.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$11.65.

Get Peyto Exploration & Development alerts:

Peyto Exploration & Development (TSE:PEY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported C$0.56 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.57 by C($0.01). The company had revenue of C$286.89 million for the quarter. As a group, analysts predict that Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. will post 2.3499999 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. National Bankshares dropped their price objective on shares of Peyto Exploration & Development from C$18.00 to C$15.50 in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. CIBC raised their price target on shares of Peyto Exploration & Development from C$14.50 to C$15.50 in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. TD Securities raised their price target on shares of Peyto Exploration & Development from C$14.00 to C$14.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Peyto Exploration & Development from C$17.00 to C$20.00 in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Peyto Exploration & Development from C$13.00 to C$15.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Peyto Exploration & Development currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$14.89.

About Peyto Exploration & Development (Get Rating)

Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas, and natural gas liquids in Deep Basin of Alberta. As of December 31, 2021, it had a total proved plus probable reserves of 904 million barrels of oil equivalent. The company was formerly known as Peyto Energy Trust and changed its name to Peyto Exploration & Development Corp.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Peyto Exploration & Development Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Peyto Exploration & Development and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.