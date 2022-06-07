Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:PECO) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.54 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:PECO – Get Rating) to announce $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Phillips Edison & Company, Inc.’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.52 and the highest is $0.55. Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. posted earnings per share of $0.60 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 10%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. will report full-year earnings of $2.16 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.10 to $2.23. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $2.31 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.24 to $2.36. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Phillips Edison & Company, Inc..

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:PECO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.41). Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. had a net margin of 4.61% and a return on equity of 1.06%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Mizuho boosted their price target on Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Compass Point assumed coverage on Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $36.50 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley downgraded Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $37.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.50.

NASDAQ PECO traded down $1.50 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $32.93. 1,604,548 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,738,803. Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. has a 52 week low of $26.51 and a 52 week high of $36.35. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $34.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.16. The stock has a market cap of $3.73 billion and a PE ratio of 143.17.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.28%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 14th. Phillips Edison & Company, Inc.’s payout ratio is currently 469.57%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. by 14.4% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $378,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH boosted its stake in shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 20,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $715,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. purchased a new position in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new position in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. 36.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc (PECO), an internally-managed REIT, is one of the nation's largest owners and operators of grocery-anchored shopping centers. PECO's diversified portfolio of well-occupied neighborhood shopping centers features a mix of national and regional retailers selling necessity-based goods and services in fundamentally strong markets throughout the United States.

