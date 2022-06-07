Phunware (NASDAQ:PHUN) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Phunware (NASDAQ:PHUN – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Phunware Inc. provides cloud platform for mobile. It offers software, solutions, data and services for brands. Phunware Inc., formerly known as Stellar Acquisition III Inc., is based in Austin, Texas. “

PHUN stock opened at $1.37 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $134.03 million, a P/E ratio of -2.04 and a beta of 12.23. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1.91 and a 200-day moving average of $2.54. Phunware has a fifty-two week low of $0.82 and a fifty-two week high of $24.04.

Phunware ( NASDAQ:PHUN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.01). Phunware had a negative return on equity of 128.71% and a negative net margin of 346.43%. The firm had revenue of $6.78 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.02 million. Equities analysts expect that Phunware will post -0.2 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Phunware by 4.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,423,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,517,000 after buying an additional 134,012 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Phunware by 2.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,200,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,336,000 after buying an additional 23,121 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Phunware by 24.1% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 668,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $620,000 after purchasing an additional 129,871 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Phunware by 39.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 279,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $778,000 after purchasing an additional 79,029 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Phunware by 343.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 230,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,000 after purchasing an additional 178,442 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.81% of the company’s stock.

Phunware, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers integrated software platform that equips companies with the products, solutions, and services to engage, manage, and monetize their mobile application portfolios in the United States and internationally. The company's products and services include cloud-based mobile software that licenses in software development kits (SDKs) form utilized inside mobile applications, such as analytics that provides data related to application use and engagement; content management that allows application administrators to create and manage app content in a cloud-based portal; alerts, notifications, and messaging; marketing automation that enables location-triggered messages and workflow; advertising; and location-based services that include mapping, navigation, wayfinding, workflow, asset management, and policy enforcement.

