Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. They presently have a $295.00 price objective on the oil and gas development company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 4.54% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Pioneer Natural’s divestment of its Delaware Basin assets has established itself as the only large-cap exploration and production pure play in the Midland Basin. For 2022, the company projects total production at 623-648 MBoe/d, marking an increase from 617.3 MBoe/d reported last year. Coupled with higher oil prices, increased production will boost its bottom line. For the second quarter, the company announced a dividend payment of $7.38 per share of common stock, suggesting a 95.2% hike. Also, its debt to capitalization has been persistently lower than the industry over the past few years. However, PXD has been bearing the brunt of increasing costs for the past few quarters. Also, the upstream energy player realized hedging losses of $135 million in the first quarter amid rising oil prices. As such, the stock warrants a cautious stance.”

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Pioneer Natural Resources from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Pioneer Natural Resources from $343.00 to $342.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Pioneer Natural Resources from $272.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. Raymond James raised their price objective on Pioneer Natural Resources from $285.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price objective on Pioneer Natural Resources from $272.00 to $294.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $280.74.

Shares of NYSE:PXD traded up $3.46 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $282.20. The stock had a trading volume of 32,350 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,309,128. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 12 month low of $133.73 and a 12 month high of $288.46. The company has a market capitalization of $68.28 billion, a PE ratio of 17.18, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.51. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $256.63 and its 200 day moving average is $226.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The oil and gas development company reported $7.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.32 by $0.42. Pioneer Natural Resources had a return on equity of 21.01% and a net margin of 22.85%. The firm had revenue of $6.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.99 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.77 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 152.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 33.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Margaret Montemayor sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.34, for a total value of $125,170.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mark Stephen Berg sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.41, for a total value of $686,025.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 49,546 shares in the company, valued at $13,595,917.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 41,278 shares of company stock worth $10,535,493 over the last quarter. 0.55% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PXD. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Icapital Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in the first quarter worth about $33,000. Lee Financial Co increased its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 423.1% in the first quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 136 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Tcwp LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in the first quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 55.6% in the first quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 140 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.65% of the company’s stock.

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations in the Midland Basin in West Texas. As of December 31, 2021, the company had proved undeveloped reserves and proved developed non-producing reserves of 130 million barrels of oil, 92 million barrels of NGLs, and 462 billion cubic feet of gas; and owned interests in 11 gas processing plants.

