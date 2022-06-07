PNM Resources (NYSE:PNM) Updates FY23 Earnings Guidance

PNM Resources (NYSE:PNM – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY23 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.60-2.75 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.57. PNM Resources also updated its FY22 guidance to $2.50-2.60 EPS.

PNM traded down $0.17 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $47.08. 503 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 492,443. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $47.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 0.45 and a quick ratio of 0.34. The company has a market capitalization of $4.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.91, a P/E/G ratio of 4.22 and a beta of 0.46. PNM Resources has a 1 year low of $43.84 and a 1 year high of $50.11.

Get PNM Resources alerts:

PNM Resources (NYSE:PNM – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $444.12 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $382.37 million. PNM Resources had a return on equity of 10.38% and a net margin of 10.68%. PNM Resources’s quarterly revenue was up 21.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.32 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that PNM Resources will post 2.55 EPS for the current year.

PNM has been the topic of several recent research reports. Mizuho upped their price objective on PNM Resources from $47.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. StockNews.com began coverage on PNM Resources in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, PNM Resources presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $49.33.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in PNM Resources by 2.0% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 171,480 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $8,176,000 after purchasing an additional 3,384 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC bought a new position in PNM Resources during the 1st quarter worth approximately $15,929,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in PNM Resources during the 1st quarter worth approximately $966,000. First Manhattan Co. lifted its holdings in shares of PNM Resources by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 91,840 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,378,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PNM Resources by 63.8% in the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 24,141 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,151,000 after purchasing an additional 9,402 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.59% of the company’s stock.

About PNM Resources (Get Rating)

PNM Resources, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides electricity and electric services in the United States. It operates through Public Service Company of New Mexico (PNM) and Texas-New Mexico Power Company (TNMP) segments. The PNM segment engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for PNM Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PNM Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.