Precision Drilling Co. (NYSE:PDS) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Precision Drilling Co. (NYSE:PDS – Get Rating) (TSE:PD) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the fifteen brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, three have given a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $109.89.

Several research firms recently issued reports on PDS. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on shares of Precision Drilling from C$85.00 to C$105.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Raymond James raised shares of Precision Drilling from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Precision Drilling from C$65.00 to C$75.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th. National Bank Financial raised their price objective on shares of Precision Drilling from C$65.00 to C$80.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, CIBC raised their price objective on shares of Precision Drilling from C$82.50 to C$115.00 in a report on Thursday, April 14th.

NYSE PDS opened at $83.71 on Tuesday. Precision Drilling has a twelve month low of $28.00 and a twelve month high of $85.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 1.71. The stock has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a PE ratio of -7.53 and a beta of 2.50. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $73.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $55.86.

Precision Drilling ( NYSE:PDS Get Rating ) (TSE:PD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The oil and gas company reported ($2.57) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.80) by ($1.77). Precision Drilling had a negative return on equity of 14.98% and a negative net margin of 16.91%. The business had revenue of $351.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $329.17 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($2.13) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 48.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Precision Drilling will post -2.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. boosted its position in shares of Precision Drilling by 4.8% during the third quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. now owns 953,252 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $38,521,000 after purchasing an additional 43,602 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Precision Drilling by 3.3% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 548,452 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $40,679,000 after purchasing an additional 17,656 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Precision Drilling by 99.3% during the first quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 468,138 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $34,703,000 after purchasing an additional 233,273 shares in the last quarter. PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Precision Drilling by 39.5% during the fourth quarter. PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd. now owns 274,930 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $9,721,000 after purchasing an additional 77,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Precision Drilling by 31.7% during the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 195,248 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $14,491,000 after purchasing an additional 46,990 shares in the last quarter. 43.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Precision Drilling Corporation, a drilling company, provides onshore drilling, completion, and production services to exploration and production companies in the oil and natural gas and geothermal industries in North America and the Middle East. The company operates in two segments, Contract Drilling Services; and Completion and Production Services.

